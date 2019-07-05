{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-10-17-20-28

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-4-12-29-39

Thurs. Lotto: 2-4-19-20-28-42

Extra shot: 22

Jackpot: $6.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-8-6

Pick 3 Evening: 2-8-8

Pick 4 Midday: 3-7-8-4

Pick 4 Evening: 8-0-0-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-7-31-43-48 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 7-12-19-36-48

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $21.38 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-8-3

Pick Three Evening: 4-2-3

Pick Four Midday: 0-1-4-1

Pick Four Evening: 9-7-3-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 6-38-47-57-63

Mega Ball: 12 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $95 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 40-43-45-50-61

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $165 million

