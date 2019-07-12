{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-19-20-27-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-11-25-26-45

Thurs. Lotto: 10-11-19-28-35-52

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $7.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-1-7

Pick 3 Evening: 5-3-3

Pick 4 Midday: 3-5-2-0

Pick 4 Evening: 1-1-6-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-19-23-26-42 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 16-22-32-36-42

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-4-0

Pick Three Evening: 1-3-7

Pick Four Midday: 6-2-0-1

Pick Four Evening: 4-5-7-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-25-38-56-59

Mega Ball: 7 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $121 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 7-9-26-44-68

Powerball: 3 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $194 million

