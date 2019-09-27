{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 16-18-27-38-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-11-18-31-32

Thurs. Lotto: 2-8-19-29-32-52

Extra shot: 4

Jackpot: $6 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-7-0

Pick 3 Evening: 2-3-9

Pick 4 Midday: 2-8-4-8

Pick 4 Evening: 1-6-4-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-11-33-43-47 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 10-24-40-42-49

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $3.11 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-5-2

Pick Three Evening: 2-4-0

Pick Four Midday: 8-8-9-8

Pick Four Evening: 3-7-0-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 12-20-31-43-45

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 37-43-44-45-53

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $50 million

