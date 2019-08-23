{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-7-15-29-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 13-20-21-26-33

Thurs. Lotto: 7-10-15-34-40-52

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $2.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-5-5

Pick 3 Evening: 2-0-5

Pick 4 Midday: 7-9-1-9

Pick 4 Evening: 1-7-6-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 7-9-14-22-42 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 9-25-31-34-37

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.6 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-9-5

Pick Three Evening: 5-0-7

Pick Four Midday: 6-9-3-4

Pick Four Evening: 9-3-2-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-15-37-54-68

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $90 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 12-21-22-29-32

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

