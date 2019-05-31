{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-20-21-28-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-21-27-29-42

Thus. Lotto: 3-5-12-26-38-51

Extra shot: 7

Jackpot: $2.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-7-1

Pick 3 Evening: 5-9-4

Pick 4 Midday: 0-6-9-2

Pick 4 Evening: 9-0-0-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thus. drawing: 7-17-18-19-39 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 5-7-27-45-48

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $20.44 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-5-3

Pick Three Evening: 9-6-9

Pick Four Midday: 9-4-6-5

Pick Four Evening: 1-1-1-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 7-8-26-65-67

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $444 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 3-32-34-42-61

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $350 million

