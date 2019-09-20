{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-7-13-32-36

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 11-13-14-22-26

Thurs. Lotto: 5-12-14-24-32-48

Extra shot: 25

Jackpot: $5.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-1-7

Pick 3 Evening: 4-7-4

Pick 4 Midday: 8-2-7-9

Pick 4 Evening: 2-4-0-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 13-21-27-28-39 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 10-41-44-51-52

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $3 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-8-3

Pick Three Evening: 4-6-9

Pick Four Midday: 3-4-6-6

Pick Four Evening: 2-0-2-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 23-24-42-48-53

Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $211 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 14-19-39-47-51

Powerball: 15 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $80 million

