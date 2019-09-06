{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 13-15-26-30-31

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-8-9-19-27

Thurs. Lotto: 9-12-15-42-43-44

Extra shot: 11

Jackpot: $3.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-1-1

Pick 3 Evening: 7-8-6

Pick 4 Midday: 1-6-4-6

Pick 4 Evening: 3-7-8-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-20-32-38-47 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 13-25-35-37-45

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.8 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-0-2

Pick Three Evening: 9-4-6

Pick Four Midday: 5-9-2-2

Pick Four Evening: 9-7-0-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-11-13-19-31

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $139 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 4-8-30-52-59

Powerball: 2 Power Play: 10

Jackpot: $40 million

