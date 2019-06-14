{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-23-29-36-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 15-18-19-28-41

Thurs. Lotto: 17-18-30-37-48-49

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $4.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-5-2

Pick 3 Evening: 7-9-8

Pick 4 Midday: 7-3-9-0

Pick 4 Evening: 3-9-6-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-5-8-10-46 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 4-12-15-38-49

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $20.64 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-9-8

Pick Three Evening: 9-0-1

Pick Four Midday: 9-7-3-8

Pick Four Evening: 7-0-5-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 19-40-47-57-65

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-35-38-42-57

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $79 million

