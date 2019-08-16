{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 17-19-23-26-28

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-12-16-31-34

Thurs. Lotto: 2-6-17-23-37-38

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $4.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-7-2

Pick 3 Evening: 2-7-2

Pick 4 Midday: 3-2-0-4

Pick 4 Evening: 8-6-4-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-11-13-19-27 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 15-21-35-45-52

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.5 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-3-4

Pick Three Evening: 5-9-1

Pick Four Midday: 4-8-4-8

Pick Four Evening: 1-9-4-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-14-24-26-46

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $70 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 10-13-30-51-69

Powerball: 10 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $149 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments