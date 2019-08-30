{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-5-26-32-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-4-13-19-28

Thurs. Lotto: 15-17-27-33-42-50

Extra shot: 12

Jackpot: $3 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-5-7

Pick 3 Evening: 8-7-0

Pick 4 Midday: 4-1-4-7

Pick 4 Evening: 1-7-5-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 11-24-28-33-43 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 10-11-15-46-52

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.7 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-8-7

Pick Three Evening: 3-1-5

Pick Four Midday: 5-3-1-8

Pick Four Evening: 0-9-8-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 3-9-11-34-39

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $113 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 9-32-37-41-56

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 10

Jackpot: $70 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments