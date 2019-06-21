{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-7-15-24-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-36-39-41-45

Thurs. Lotto: 1-9-18-36-40-48

Extra shot: 2

Jackpot: $5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-2-1

Pick 3 Evening: 4-0-3

Pick 4 Midday: 5-6-7-4

Pick 4 Evening: 5-8-4-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 13-30-33-39-43 Lucky Ball: 4

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-8-17-25-44

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $20.94 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-9-3

Pick Three Evening: 1-0-1

Pick Four Midday: 7-8-2-4

Pick Four Evening: 9-8-3-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 13-30-36-48-62

Mega Ball: 18 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 4-18-21-26-38

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $108 million

