ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 9-20-33-34-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-10-16-29-38

Mon. Lotto: 11-14-18-21-28-47

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $2.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-5-6

Pick 3 Evening: 2-3-6

Pick 4 Midday: 9-0-8-2

Pick 4 Evening: 6-9-1-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 5-31-33-41-47 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 26-28-33-34-42

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.15 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-5-6

Pick Three Evening: 4-6-1

Pick Four Midday: 6-7-3-5

Pick Four Evening: 7-5-4-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 1-4-23-40-45

Mega Ball:11 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 22-29-35-53-56

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $63 million

