{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-15-18-35-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-14-19-21-24

Mon. Lotto: 1-12-13-28-36-43

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $3 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-8-0

Pick 3 Evening: 7-8-0

Pick 4 Midday: 8-1-1-9

Pick 4 Evening: 8-4-6-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 5-6-16-19-27 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 4-13-21-41-46

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.25 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-6-6

Pick Three Evening: 5-6-7

Pick Four Midday: 4-0-0-3

Pick Four Evening: 4-3-4-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 10-24-28-33-38

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 14-37-47-55-67

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $88 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments