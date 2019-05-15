{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-22-27-40-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-9-21-38-41

Mon. Lotto: 14-20-22-26-29-51

Extra shot: 10

Jackpot: $5.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-6-9

Pick 3 Evening: 4-8-0

Pick 4 Midday: 4-3-0-1

Pick 4 Evening: 1-3-4-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 6-11-13-28-38 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 4-19-23-35-44

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $19.74 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-9-8

Pick Three Evening: 3-4-4

Pick Four Midday: 0-1-2-2

Pick Four Evening: 2-0-2-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 11-59-66-67-68

Mega Ball: 18 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $339 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 7-17-33-61-68

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $250 million

