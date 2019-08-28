{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 11-17-21-27-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-7-34-36-38

Mon. Lotto: 20-27-34-41-49-50

Extra shot: 16

Jackpot: $2.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-0-7

Pick 3 Evening: 7-9-4

Pick 4 Midday: 1-9-6-7

Pick 4 Evening: 0-8-6-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 9-25-30-37-48 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 10-11-15-46-52

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.6 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-9-0

Pick Three Evening: 9-8-6

Pick Four Midday: 4-3-5-4

Pick Four Evening: 3-2-9-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 8-12-23-39-43

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $113 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 9-32-37-41-56

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 10

Jackpot: $50 million

