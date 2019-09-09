{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-26-28-31-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-11-12-41-43

Mon. Lotto: 3-12-15-22-43-47

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $4.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-5-3

Pick 3 Evening: 7-8-0

Pick 4 Midday: 8-1-9-6

Pick 4 Evening: 4-6-1-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 8-9-17-22-33 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 3-7-10-22-34

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.58 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-1-3

Pick Three Evening: 0-4-2

Pick Four Midday: 5-8-5-5

Pick Four Evening: 4-2-1-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-11-13-19-31

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $154 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 11-20-41-42-56

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments