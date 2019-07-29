{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-19-25-33-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-12-21-22-34

Mon. Lotto: 1-12-13-28-36-43

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $3 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-1-7

Pick 3 Evening: 5-0-4

Pick 4 Midday: 8-5-2-4

Pick 4 Evening: 6-4-3-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 5-6-16-19-27 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 11-12-32-41-47

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.25 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-9-0

Pick Three Evening: 9-2-9

Pick Four Midday: 5-4-2-5

Pick Four Evening: 2-9-7-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-6-11-43-48

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 1-19-31-48-61

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $88 million

