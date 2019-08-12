{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-10-20-23-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 12-15-17-39-43

Mon. Lotto: 2-19-25-29-40-52

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $4.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-5-5

Pick 3 Evening: 0-7-6

Pick 4 Midday: 2-4-3-6

Pick 4 Evening: 7-1-9-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 2-5-14-27-39 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 3-15-26-43-46

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.45 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-8-1

Pick Three Evening: 6-4-4

Pick Four Midday: 2-4-0-3

Pick Four Evening: 9-1-4-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 15-53-56-59-63

Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $65 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 35-41-44-58-59

Powerball: 3 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $138 million

