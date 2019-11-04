{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 12-13-21-44-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-5-26-29-38

Mon. Lotto: 2-9-17-27-32-47

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $10.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-2-6

Pick 3 Evening: 3-5-2

Pick 4 Midday: 0-5-7-0

Pick 4 Evening: 1-3-6-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 28-34-42-44-48 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-10-31-40-50

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $4.47 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-2-2

Pick Three Evening: 3-8-2

Pick Four Midday: 0-5-3-0

Pick Four Evening: 8-9-0-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 9-20-36-41-54

Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $127 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-23-32-37-58

Powerball: 22 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

