ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-11-18-39-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 16-23-25-29-44

Mon. Lotto: 20-27-34-41-49-50

Extra shot: 16

Jackpot: $2.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-4-1

Pick 3 Evening: 0-0-4

Pick 4 Midday: 0-7-7-7

Pick 4 Evening: 2-0-1-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 9-25-30-37-48 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-6-41-42-44

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $2.6 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-6-3

Pick Three Evening: 6-7-6

Pick Four Midday: 3-9-3-6

Pick Four Evening: 8-6-2-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-15-37-54-68

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $103 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 5-12-20-21-47

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

