{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-15-27-30-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-11-15-25-38

Mon. Lotto: 16-21-25-26-42-43

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $4 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-5-0

Pick 3 Evening: 1-6-6

Pick 4 Midday: 9-1-9-6

Pick 4 Evening: 0-9-3-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 26-34-39-40-43 Lucky Ball:11

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 14-24-37-38-48

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $20.59 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-1-4

Pick Three Evening: 3-8-2

Pick Four Midday: 6-0-7-8

Pick Four Evening: 8-7-7-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 20-34-39-43-57

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 9-13-42-48-60

Powerball:18 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $66 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments