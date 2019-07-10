{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-4-15-26-32

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-11-13-19-24

Mon. Lotto: 4-26-34-37-41-44

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $7 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-7-3

Pick 3 Evening: 6-0-4

Pick 4 Midday: 1-2-4-6

Pick 4 Evening: 5-4-1-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 11-16-18-23-37 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 20-22-43-47-52

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $21.6 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-6-1

Pick Three Evening: 0-9-7

Pick Four Midday: 3-8-4-5

Pick Four Evening: 1-9-5-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 12-26-40-48-64

Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $107 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 4-8-23-46-65

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $180 million

