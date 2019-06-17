{{featured_button_text}}

SMALL CLAIM DISMISSALS

SCSC055855-Portfolio Recovery vs Maria Soriano-5/28/19-Dismissed W/O Prejudice

SCSC056520-Crown Asset Management, LLC vs Sarah Bohling-5/30/19-Dismissed W/Prejudice

SCSC056115-Portfolio Recovery vs Alice Martinmonzell-6/3/19-Dismissed W/O Prejudice

SCSC056517-Portfolio Recovery vs Edward Manyi-6/6/19-Dismissed W/O Prejudice

CIVIL SUITS

LACV025225-Robert & Tammy Neff vs Sara & David Reusswig-6/6/19-Original Notice

DRCV022561-Laphillda Tso vs Andrew Reyes-6/5/19-Original Notice

DRCV023123-State of Iowa vs Antonio Mendoza-5/31/19-Original Notice

CIVIL SUIT DISMISSALS

DRCV025120-State of Iowa vs John A Brown-6/4/19-Dismissed W/O Prejudice

EQCV025041-Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC vs Lisa Heckman-6/5/19-Dismissed W/O Prejudice

EQCV025168-UICCU vs Bobbie J Bunn-6/3/19-Dismissed W/O Prejudice

