SMALL CLAIM DISMISSALS
SCSC055855-Portfolio Recovery vs Maria Soriano-5/28/19-Dismissed W/O Prejudice
SCSC056520-Crown Asset Management, LLC vs Sarah Bohling-5/30/19-Dismissed W/Prejudice
SCSC056115-Portfolio Recovery vs Alice Martinmonzell-6/3/19-Dismissed W/O Prejudice
SCSC056517-Portfolio Recovery vs Edward Manyi-6/6/19-Dismissed W/O Prejudice
CIVIL SUITS
LACV025225-Robert & Tammy Neff vs Sara & David Reusswig-6/6/19-Original Notice
DRCV022561-Laphillda Tso vs Andrew Reyes-6/5/19-Original Notice
DRCV023123-State of Iowa vs Antonio Mendoza-5/31/19-Original Notice
CIVIL SUIT DISMISSALS
DRCV025120-State of Iowa vs John A Brown-6/4/19-Dismissed W/O Prejudice
EQCV025041-Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC vs Lisa Heckman-6/5/19-Dismissed W/O Prejudice
EQCV025168-UICCU vs Bobbie J Bunn-6/3/19-Dismissed W/O Prejudice
