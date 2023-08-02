The Muscatine Police Department booth at RAGBRAI on Saturday was well attended with visitors coming to have a photo taken with officers or the costume pig that was present at the event. Proceeds from the booth will go toward the 2023 Shop with a Cop program.
DAVID HOTLE
Photos: Dipping of bike tires in the Mississippi during conclusion of RAGBRAI in Davenport.
Bradley Sutliff of Davenport cheers as he brings his recumbent bike in to Marquette street landing during RAGBRAI Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bradley Sutliff of Davenport cheers as he brings his recumbent bike in to Marquette street landing during RAGBRAI Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Noah Kelly of Feasterville, Pennsylvania hoist his bike in the air after dipping it in the waters of the Mississippi river during RAGBRAI Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Carl Owens of Fayetteville Arkansas dips his bike in the waters of the Mississippi river at Marquette street landing during the conclusion of RAGBRAI Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
RAGBRAI cyclist dipping bikes in Mississippi river at Marquette street landing Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
RAGBRAI cyclist dipping bikes in Mississippi river at Marquette street landing Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Dan Alcazar of Gowrie, Iowa gives a thumbs up as he enters the stage at RAGBRAI cyclist dipping in the Mississippi river at Marquette street landing Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Masoud Najmabadi of Chantilly, Virginia is all smiles as he dips his tires in the Mississippi river during RAGBRAI at Marquette street landing Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Scott Menges of Springfield, Virginia hoist his bike in the air after dipping in the Mississippi river during RAGBRAI at Marquette street landing Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Cyclists line up to dip their bike tires in the waters of the Mississippi river during RAGBRAI at Marquette street landing Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A commemorative coin marking the 50th anniversary for RAGBRAI is given to the cyclist as they complete their 500 mile journey across Iowa at Marquette street landing Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Cyclists line up to dip their bike tires in the waters of the Mississippi river during RAGBRAI at Marquette street landing Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Cyclists line up to dip their bike tires in the waters of the Mississippi river during RAGBRAI at Marquette street landing Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Dan Alcazar of Gowrie, Iowa has his picture taken with his recumbent bike during RAGBRAI at Marquette street landing Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Tido Latour of Greeneville, Tennessee hoist his bike in the air after dipping it in the Mississippi river during RAGBRAI at Marquette street landing Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Doug and Maria Danosos of Burke, Virginia hold u their tandem bike after dipping it in the river during RAGBRAI at Marquette street landing Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Doug Rudd of Pleasant Hill, Iowa slowly moves his recumbent bike to the waters of the Mississippi river during RAGBRAI at Marquette street landing Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A cyclist make their way into Marquette street landing during RAGBRAI Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Cyclists make their way into Marquette street landing during RAGBRAI Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Presley Page of Simpsonville, South Carolina dips his front tires in the river during RAGBRAI at Marquette street landing Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Derek Grant plays the bagpipes as cyclists enter Marquette street landing during RAGBRAI dipping bikes in Mississippi river Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Matt Dorpinghaus of St. Louis hoist his bike up high during RAGBRAI at Marquette street landing Saturday, July 29, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
