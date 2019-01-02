MUSCATINE – A public hearing will be held Thursday night at Muscatine City Council for residents to voice their opinions on real estate the city is preparing to sell.
According to the agenda, the city’s ownership of the properties “no longer serves any useful purpose.” The city is proposing to sell the properties to get them back on the tax roll and reduce costs the city accrued through maintenance work.
The city has negotiated four purchase agreements with different buyers. Two of the agreements are with individual buyers and the other two are with nonprofit organizations: Habitat for Humanity and Rebuilding Together Muscatine County. Sale of the properties totals $2,900. The council will vote to approve resolutions authorizing the sales.
The Zoning Board of Adjustment was asked to weigh in on whether a single-family home may be built on parcels requested for purchase by Habitat for Humanity at 1111 and 1113 Nebraska St. According to documents supporting the agenda item, the city proposed to sell the land for $500 in exchange for the home to be built for a low-income household on the property within one year.
The properties are too small individually, but combined, "create an ideally sized building site," the document read. The board must also approve a conditional use permit before the sale of the properties would be finalized.
The council will hear recommendations from the zoning board prior to the vote.
