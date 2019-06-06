WEST LIBERTY — Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre will a summer vacation show, "In the Mirror: Three Tales from Asia" at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Owl Glass Puppetry center, 319 N. Calhoun, West Liberty.
Tickets are $5 each with a special group price for groups of 10 or more.
"In the Mirror" is a collection of three folk tales from Japan, Korea, and Turkey. The first, The Mirror, performed with finger puppets and masks based on traditional Korean masks, relates a series of misunderstandings that occur when people encounter a mirror for the first time. Though comic, it has poignant undertones and deals with interpersonal relationships.
The second, The Golden Pitcher, performed with flat paper puppets, comes from Turkey and features a vain king and a clever little girl who outwits him and leads him to a change of heart.
The third, The Little Old Lady and the Riceballs, stars an ingenious older heroine who outsmarts two Onis (Japanese trolls) who imprison her in order to sample her delicious cooking. It features several rod puppets and a combination rod puppet/rod marionette.
The show uses a clever stage that rises and folds out of a decorated box. It employs puppeteer Monica Leo as a narrator/storyteller, achieving a synthesis of puppetry and storytelling.
For further information or to reserve tickets, call 319-627-2487 or e-mail monica@puppetspuppets.com.
