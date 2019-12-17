Position: Wide receiver

Hometown: Largo, Florida

High school: Largo

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 170 pounds

Rivals rating: Three stars

247Sports rating: Three stars

Committed: June 16, 2019

Other power-five offers: North Carolina

Primary recruiter: Derrick Foster

