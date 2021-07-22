 Skip to main content
Railroad crossings remain a concern
Mayor Diana Broderson encouraged people to continue to call if they are stopped at a railroad crossing longer than 10 minutes. She said she has a meeting with Canadian Pacific officials on Aug. 17. She said she thinks cars are being uncoupled closer to Fruitland so they don't block crossings. 

