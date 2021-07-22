Mayor Diana Broderson encourages people to continue to call if they are stopped at a railroad crossing longer than 10 minutes. She commented she has a meeting with Canadian Pacific officials on Aug. 17 and reminds people to keep calling if there are problems. She believes cars are being uncoupled closer to Fruitland so they don't block crossings.
Railroad crossings remain a concern
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DEERFIELD, Kan. — Small-town folks in Deerfield knew school superintendent Daniel Slack and his wife, Elizabeth Sharon Slack, as the older cou…
The George Lohman Muscatine City Golf Tournament was a bit of a roller coaster for Bryce Howard.
Things changed on the Social Security front this year. Are you aware of what went down?
Trial date set for former Muscatine City Administrator Mandsager's lawsuit against the mayor, city council members and city
MUSCATINE — According to court documents, a lawsuit filed by former Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager against the city and four cou…
- Updated
As a longtime resident of Muscatine, I always have believed in our community’s ability to grow and change for the better. It is because of thi…
CEDAR FALLS — A barn that collapsed Friday, killing a father and his young son, had been moved and installed on a concrete pad the day before,…
A dozen area softball players were named to all-district teams on Tuesday along with two area coaches.
- Updated
According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Safety Information and Analysis Sharing report, a 1972 Piper PA-28-150 that crashed just north of Muscatine Wednesday afternoon had gone down “under unknown circumstances.”
Muscatine has been on John McBride's mind for a while.
- Updated
FAIRPORT — A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday from the Fairport Recreational Area after falling down the stairs of a hous…