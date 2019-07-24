Age: 21

Home: Kenya

Career: Winner of 1,500 meters and 5,000 meters at 2018 Tel Aviv Championships.

This year: First in Crazy 8s 8k and Great Buffalo Chase 5k.

At Bix: First appearance.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments