On Saturday the riders from RAGBRAI will enter Muscatine on route to dipping their front tires in the Mississippi at the end point in Davenport. Muscatine is offering a double dip on the riverfront. Motorists are also warned that the riverfront is likely to have a large amount of traffic and delays may be caused.
DAVID HOTLE
Photos: Clean up Davenport river front for RAGBRAI riders dip in the Mississippi river
Raechel Osborne of Davenport picks up trash as she walks in the parking lot of the boat ramp at Marquette street landing Saturday in Davenport. Davenport cleaned up its river front parks before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Ramone Muskeyvalley of Davenport picks up trash as he walks along the levee in Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. Davenport cleaned up its river front parks before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Raechel Osborne of Davenport picks up trash as she walks in the parking lot of the boat ramp at Marquette street landing Saturday in Davenport. Davenport cleaned up its river front parks before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Holly Johnson of Moline picks up trash as she walks along the levee in Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. Davenport cleaned up its river front parks before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Volunteers help pick up trash as they walk along the levee front in Davenport's Centennial park Saturday. Davenport is cleaned up its riverfront parks before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Ramone Muskeyvalley of Davenport picks up trash as he walks along the levee in Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. Davenport cleaned up its river front parks before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Ramone Muskeyvalley of Davenport picks up trash on the dry river bed as he walks along the levee in Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. Davenport cleaned up its river front parks before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sue Walsh of Davenport picks up trash in Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. Davenport cleaned up its river front parks before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Volunteers work to clean up the river front at Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. The clean up is in preparation before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Volunteers work to clean up the river front at Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. The clean up is in preparation before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Katie Tritt of Davenport fills a garbage bag with trash as she makes her way around Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. The clean up is in preparation before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Katie Tritt of Davenport fills a garbage bag with trash as she makes her way around Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. The clean up is in preparation before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Katie Tritt of Davenport fills a garbage bag with trash as she makes her way around Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. The clean up is in preparation before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Kristy Smith of Eldridge works to picking up trash around Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. The clean up is in preparation before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Mark and Kristy Smith of Eldridge work together picking up trash in Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. The clean up is in preparation before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Kristy Smith of Eldridge works to picking up trash around Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. The clean up is in preparation before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Kristy Smith of Eldridge works to picking up trash around Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. The clean up is in preparation before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Volunteers work to clean up the river front at Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. The clean up is in preparation before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Stephanie Bley, Riverfront Community Engagement Coordinator, right, gives directions and hands out supplies to the volunteers during the Davenport clean up of Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. The clean up is in preparation as thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Volunteers work to clean up the river front at Centennial park Saturday in Davenport. The clean up is in preparation before thousands of bikers make their way to the city as part of the annual bicycle ride, RAGBRAI. Davenport is the final site for bikers to dip their bike tires into the Mississippi River, in the river-to-river ride across Iowa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
