Rebuilding Together of Muscatine County is looking for volunteers for its April 27 build. The plan is to build five ramps, four in Muscatine, and two bathrooms, one in Muscatine, for those in need.

The organization would also greatly appreciate the addition of volunteers who know how to remodel bathrooms. Rebuilding Together generally helps the elderly, disabled and people with small children.

Anyone interested in helping, should contact Frank Iliff, executive director at 563-260-3143.

Rebuilding Together has participated in more than 100 projects in the area in 12 years.

