Rebuilding Together of Muscatine County is looking for volunteers for its April 27 build. The plan is to build five ramps, four in Muscatine, and two bathrooms, one in Muscatine, for those in need.
The organization would also greatly appreciate the addition of volunteers who know how to remodel bathrooms. Rebuilding Together generally helps the elderly, disabled and people with small children.
Anyone interested in helping, should contact Frank Iliff, executive director at 563-260-3143.
Rebuilding Together has participated in more than 100 projects in the area in 12 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.