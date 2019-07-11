AFFIDAVITS
Joshua C Hamann, a co-trustee along with Timothy G Hamann, of the Diane K Golinghorst Trust dated June 3, 2015-Trustee’s Affidavit-6/19/19-Real estate was conveyed to the trustees-Land in Section 12-78N-1E in Muscatine County, IA #02832
Joshua C Hamann is the purchaser of the real estate from Joshua C & Timothy G Hamann-Purchaser’s Affidavit-6/7/19-Land in Section 12-78N-1E in Muscatine County, IA #02833
Timothy G Hamann, a co-trustee along with Joshua C Hamann, of the Diane K Golinghorst Trust dated June 3, 2016-Trustee’s Affidavit-6/19/19-Real estate was conveyed to the trustees-Land in Section 12-78N-1E in Muscatine County, IA #02835
Timothy G Hamann is the purchaser of the real estate from Joshua C & Timothy G Hamann-Purchaser’s Affidavit-6/7/19-Land in Section 12-78N-1E in Muscatine County, IA #02836
John P Bickford is the trustee of the John P Bickford Revocable Trust dated March 16, 2016-Trustee’s Affidavit-6/12/19-Real estate was conveyed to trustee-Lot 4 of Spring Valley Ranchettes, a subdivision in Muscatine County, IA #02841
Melanie S Bickford is the trustee of the Melanie S Bickford Revocable Trust dated March 16, 2016-Trustee’s Affidavit-6/12/19-Real Estate was conveyed to trustee-Lot 4 of Spring Valley Ranchettes, a subdivision in Muscatine County, IA #02842
Leland T Rector is the surviving spouse of Rosie J Rector who died on December 16, 2006-Affidavit of Surviving Spouse-6/24/19-Title was conveyed to the surviving spouse-Lot 33 in Block 1 of Sunrise View Addition to the City of Muscatine, IA #02874
Robert H and Ann L Harrison and Evan M Nitz as co-trustees to Harrison Special Trust U/D/T dated October 25, 1991-Individual Trustee’s Affidavit-5/15/19-Real Estate was conveyed to trustees-Land in Lots 1 & 2-77N-2W in Muscatine County Iowa #02932
William T and Kelly L Blankenship-Purchaser’s Affidavit 5/15/19-Land in Lots 1&2-77N-2W in Muscatine County Iowa #02933
Robert H and Ann l Harrison-Trustee’s Affidavit-5/15/29-Land conveyed to trustees in Lot 1&2-Section 36-77N-2W in Muscatine County Iowa #02935
William T and Kelly L Blankenship-Purchaser’s Affidavit-5/24/19-Land in Lots 1&2-36-77N-2W in Muscatine County Iowa #02936
Lois J Kerschinske-Affidavit of Surviving Spouse for Change of Title to Real Estate-6/28/19-Lot 12 of Eagle ridge Addition to the City of Muscatine in Muscatine County IA #02952
Don and Pat Daufeldt Trustees of DonPat Daufeldt Living Trust-Trust Certificate and Affidavit-7/2/19-Land in Land in Section 14-78N-4W and Land in Section 21-78N-4W in Muscatine County IA #02965
JoAnn Broders is the Surviving Spouse of Jack L Broders who died on November 10, 2017-Affidavit of Surviving Spouse-5/15/19-Title Conveyed to Surviving Spouse-Land in Section 17-77N-3W in Muscatine County IA
Gregory S Feuerbach-Individual Trustee’s Affidavit-7/1/19-States that he is the trustee under the Louis R and Inez J Feuerbach Revocable Trust Agreement dated 3/2/07 #03008
Daniel Elder-Purchaser’s Affidavit-7/1/19-land in Lot 8 of Paper’s Third Addition to the City of Durant in Muscatine County IA #03009
Robert E Bolton-Affidavit of Surviving Spouse for Change of Title to Real Estate-6/17/19-Lot 16 of Hilltop Farm Subdivision 2 nd Addition a Subdivision in Muscatine County IA #03038
CONTRACTS
Steven R & Renee V Hyink (seller) and Muscatine Downtown Investors, LLC (buyer)-6/13/19-Part of Lot 10 & 11 of Breese and Co Subdivision in Section 34-77N-2W in Muscatine County, IA $570,000 #02850
Thomas Real Estate, LLC (seller) and Christy K & Angela K Treimer (buyer)-6/26/19-Land in Section 3-78N-1W in Muscatine County, IA $500,000 #02862
George M Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, LTD (seller) and Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC (buyer)-3/29/19-Land in Section 27-77N-2W in Muscatine County, IA $999,000 #02864
Family Care Services Company, Inc (seller) and Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC (buyer)-3/29/19-Land in Section 27-77N-2W in Muscatine County, IA $639,080 #02865
POWER OF ATTORNEY
Joyce Wookey appoints James Wookey to serve as her true and lawful Agent-12/1/15-#02856
Chong C Schroeder appoints Richard Schroeder as her Attorney-in-Fact-6/25/19 #02988
Samuel E Schroeder appoints Richard Schroeder as his Attorney-in-Fact-6/25/19 #02989
Shanda L Milder appoints Edward J Milder as her True and Lawful Agent-7/2/19 #03055
Pauline B Webb appoints Susan K Webb as her Attorney-in-Fact and if Susan is unable to serve then Bob J Webb is Attorney-in-Fact-5/25/11 #03083
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.