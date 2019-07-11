AFFIDAVITS

Joshua C Hamann, a co-trustee along with Timothy G Hamann, of the Diane K Golinghorst Trust dated June 3, 2015-Trustee’s Affidavit-6/19/19-Real estate was conveyed to the trustees-Land in Section 12-78N-1E in Muscatine County, IA #02832

Joshua C Hamann is the purchaser of the real estate from Joshua C & Timothy G Hamann-Purchaser’s Affidavit-6/7/19-Land in Section 12-78N-1E in Muscatine County, IA #02833

Timothy G Hamann, a co-trustee along with Joshua C Hamann, of the Diane K Golinghorst Trust dated June 3, 2016-Trustee’s Affidavit-6/19/19-Real estate was conveyed to the trustees-Land in Section 12-78N-1E in Muscatine County, IA #02835

Timothy G Hamann is the purchaser of the real estate from Joshua C & Timothy G Hamann-Purchaser’s Affidavit-6/7/19-Land in Section 12-78N-1E in Muscatine County, IA #02836

John P Bickford is the trustee of the John P Bickford Revocable Trust dated March 16, 2016-Trustee’s Affidavit-6/12/19-Real estate was conveyed to trustee-Lot 4 of Spring Valley Ranchettes, a subdivision in Muscatine County, IA #02841

Melanie S Bickford is the trustee of the Melanie S Bickford Revocable Trust dated March 16, 2016-Trustee’s Affidavit-6/12/19-Real Estate was conveyed to trustee-Lot 4 of Spring Valley Ranchettes, a subdivision in Muscatine County, IA #02842

Leland T Rector is the surviving spouse of Rosie J Rector who died on December 16, 2006-Affidavit of Surviving Spouse-6/24/19-Title was conveyed to the surviving spouse-Lot 33 in Block 1 of Sunrise View Addition to the City of Muscatine, IA #02874

Robert H and Ann L Harrison and Evan M Nitz as co-trustees to Harrison Special Trust U/D/T dated October 25, 1991-Individual Trustee’s Affidavit-5/15/19-Real Estate was conveyed to trustees-Land in Lots 1 & 2-77N-2W in Muscatine County Iowa #02932

William T and Kelly L Blankenship-Purchaser’s Affidavit 5/15/19-Land in Lots 1&2-77N-2W in Muscatine County Iowa #02933

Robert H and Ann l Harrison-Trustee’s Affidavit-5/15/29-Land conveyed to trustees in Lot 1&2-Section 36-77N-2W in Muscatine County Iowa #02935

William T and Kelly L Blankenship-Purchaser’s Affidavit-5/24/19-Land in Lots 1&2-36-77N-2W in Muscatine County Iowa #02936

Lois J Kerschinske-Affidavit of Surviving Spouse for Change of Title to Real Estate-6/28/19-Lot 12 of Eagle ridge Addition to the City of Muscatine in Muscatine County IA #02952

Don and Pat Daufeldt Trustees of DonPat Daufeldt Living Trust-Trust Certificate and Affidavit-7/2/19-Land in Land in Section 14-78N-4W and Land in Section 21-78N-4W in Muscatine County IA #02965

JoAnn Broders is the Surviving Spouse of Jack L Broders who died on November 10, 2017-Affidavit of Surviving Spouse-5/15/19-Title Conveyed to Surviving Spouse-Land in Section 17-77N-3W in Muscatine County IA

Gregory S Feuerbach-Individual Trustee’s Affidavit-7/1/19-States that he is the trustee under the Louis R and Inez J Feuerbach Revocable Trust Agreement dated 3/2/07 #03008

Daniel Elder-Purchaser’s Affidavit-7/1/19-land in Lot 8 of Paper’s Third Addition to the City of Durant in Muscatine County IA #03009

Robert E Bolton-Affidavit of Surviving Spouse for Change of Title to Real Estate-6/17/19-Lot 16 of Hilltop Farm Subdivision 2 nd Addition a Subdivision in Muscatine County IA #03038

CONTRACTS

Steven R & Renee V Hyink (seller) and Muscatine Downtown Investors, LLC (buyer)-6/13/19-Part of Lot 10 & 11 of Breese and Co Subdivision in Section 34-77N-2W in Muscatine County, IA $570,000 #02850

Thomas Real Estate, LLC (seller) and Christy K & Angela K Treimer (buyer)-6/26/19-Land in Section 3-78N-1W in Muscatine County, IA $500,000 #02862

George M Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, LTD (seller) and Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC (buyer)-3/29/19-Land in Section 27-77N-2W in Muscatine County, IA $999,000 #02864

Family Care Services Company, Inc (seller) and Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC (buyer)-3/29/19-Land in Section 27-77N-2W in Muscatine County, IA $639,080 #02865

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Joyce Wookey appoints James Wookey to serve as her true and lawful Agent-12/1/15-#02856

Chong C Schroeder appoints Richard Schroeder as her Attorney-in-Fact-6/25/19 #02988

Samuel E Schroeder appoints Richard Schroeder as his Attorney-in-Fact-6/25/19 #02989

Shanda L Milder appoints Edward J Milder as her True and Lawful Agent-7/2/19 #03055

Pauline B Webb appoints Susan K Webb as her Attorney-in-Fact and if Susan is unable to serve then Bob J Webb is Attorney-in-Fact-5/25/11 #03083

