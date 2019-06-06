MUSCATINE — The recycling containers located near the entrance of the compost site at the Muscatine Transfer Station will no longer be available to the public as of July 1, 2019, according to David Popp, Solid Waste/Collection and Drainage Manager.
The area had been provided as part of the rental agreement for a portion of the Transfer Station with Republic Services.
“With recycled material costs being low, or none at all, Republic has indicated that they are not interested in renewing their lease for the building,” Popp said. “That also means that they will no longer provide and service the containers at the Transfer Station.”
Popp said that the cost to the city to purchase equipment or hire a contractor to continue the service did not make sense.
The city and Republic Services will continue curbside recycling collection using the blue roll out containers every other week.
Popp said that signage will be posted and security cameras installed to make sure recycling is not dumped in the area where the containers once were.
