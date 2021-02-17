 Skip to main content
Recycling service back on track
Recycling service back on track

After running a little behind this week due to mechanical issues with the truck, recycling services are returning to normal. On Tuesday Route B recycling wasn't finished but was quickly completed Wednesday morning.

 David Hotle

