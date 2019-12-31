The report on my police scanner jolted me wide awake and I immediately got on my computer looking for more information.
“Attention all units, there has been a shooting at the Coral Ridge Mall in Iowa City and the gunman may be heading in your direction.”
At the time I was the editor of the Washington Evening Journal, the daily paper in Washington, Iowa. For those of you who don’t know, Washington sits about half an hour from Iowa City. That day — to be exact June 12, 2016 — I had made plans with friends to meet in the food court of the Coral Ridge Mall. Of course, June was a time we created the largest of our special sections and I was up to my eyeballs in work. Earlier that day I texted my friends and let them know I couldn’t make it. As I got home from work and relaxed for a quick nap on my couch, the message came over the scanner.
This, of course, was a time to reflect. As a concealed carry permit holder, I may have had my carry gun on me at the time. I like to think my response would have been to cover my friends as we exited out the nearest door. On one hand, if someone was committing a mass shooting, my subcompact 9mm handgun would have been no match for someone with any kind of long gun. Also, if you engage a shooter in a situation like that, it is entirely possible to get shot by responding police, thinking you are a bad guy. On the other hand, I know myself and there is no way I would stand by and let a crazed killer go to town on a group of defenseless people standing nearby.
Last Sunday, a gunman opened fire in a church in Texas, fatally shooting two people before he was shot to death by a legally armed parishioner. Several other people in the congregation were armed as well. Since the shooting, gun rights advocates have pointed to it as a reason to expand gun rights. While I am pro-Second Amendment, it really leaves me cold to see any group exploiting a tragedy to try and push a political agenda.
A word here — many people in Iowa have concealed carry permits. While we have heard a lot of arguments and, in many cases, misinformation from both sides, very little has been said about the responsibility of concealed carry permit holders to keep innocent parties safe. One of the stereotypes I hate is people with concealed carry permits are acting like gunslinging cowboys. This is my way of clearing up some of the misinformation out there.
A carry permit is not a license to kill. This is the first lesson taught in the class to get a carry permit. The permit says only that you can have a gun on your person in public and not be arrested. People who spend all their time bragging about what they would do if they ever found themselves in a bad situation are the last people who should carry a gun. If the gun is even pulled out in public and there is not a legal reason, the owner could go to jail. Believe me, no one in their right mind wants to get into a gunfight.
Personally, I do not always carry a gun. In fact, I rarely do. The main reason I got the permit was that I was going to a variety of auctions with friends and we tended to carry a lot of cash and had some costly equipment. In keeping with the responsibility for doing this has, I try to attend at least two classes on defense safety a year and go to the range at least once a month. I have many friends in the Washington Police Department and county sheriff’s office who have instructed me at the range. Safety has to be the top concern. This is not a game. You are responsible for having a dangerous weapon in public, and if you make a mistake or you are messing around trying to act cool, you could kill someone.
It’s a sad commentary on our society that people today feel they have to go to church carrying guns, although not an unreasonable one. As most concealed carry permit holders know — when seconds count, help is only minutes away. Thankfully, a fast-acting armed parishioner stopped something that could have been much worse.
