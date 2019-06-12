June 25, 1958-June 11, 2019
NICHOLS, Iowa — Renee Mills, 60, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at The Bird House, Johnson County Hospice Home in Iowa City.
A small family gathering will be held at a later date. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nichols First Responders.
Renee was born June 25, 1958, in Iowa City, the daughter of Albert and Dorothea Polman Hazen. On October 18, 1975, she was united in marriage to Doug Mills in Nichols. Renee enjoyed reading and painting.
Survivors include husband, Doug; son, Albert; her beloved Yorkie, Chopper; three brothers, Tom (Phyllis) Hazen, Mike Hazen of Nichols, and Charlie (Sally) Hazen; two sisters, Lori Hazen and Annette (Bill) Cahill; sister-in-law, Jacque Hazen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mervin and Dorothy Mills; and several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Denny; and sister-in-law, Linda Hazen.
