WEST LIBERTY (Tuesday, Oct. 15) -- Streets in West Liberty are in need of millions of dollars of upkeep, according to a report prepared by Veenstra and Kimm Engineering. City Engineer Leo Foley outlined the 190 page Streets Evaluation during a work session preceding Tuesday night's regular council meeting.
One example cited by Foley was Miller Street between Maxson Avenue and Fifth Street, which he described as having some bad parts but not the worst street in town.
"The road is in fair to poor condition," Foley said.
The report recommends milling and overlaying that portion of Miller Street at an estimated cost of $777,000. Total estimate of all the repairs recommended by the report comes to $10.5 million.
"How much money every year -- every other year -- every third year -- do you want to budget?" Foley asked the council. "I need some help on budgeting discussions from here on out."
City Clerk Lee Geertz commented that West Liberty's share of local option sales tax proceeds dedicated to streets comes to around $150,000 annually, and the city received around half a million dollars per year in state road use tax funding. No decisions were made Tuesday night.
"It's really more your decision than ours," Foley told the council. "I like to make recommendations."
"What are you going to do about brick streets?" Council Member Cara McFerren asked Foley. "Right now, the brick streets aren't your problem," Foley replied. "They're in pretty good condition."
DOWNTOWN DEMO
Also during the meeting, Foley reported the partial demolition of a dilapidated city owned downtown property should get underway soon.
The work at 115 East Third Street was expected to be completed by Oct. 31 when the council on Sept. 17 granted a contract of $85,450 to Lansing Brothers of Luxemburg, Iowa for the project, but work hasn't commenced. Foley reported he has been assured work will begin the week of Oct. 21, beginning with asbestos removal.
"They're still saying they'll be done by Nov. 4," Foley said. "We'll see if they make it. We have told them they are on watch."
Foley also reported that smoke testing of sanitary sewer lines will resume next week.
CEMETERY CONCERNS
Complaints are being received at City Hall about washouts, mud, and bare spots in West Liberty's cemetery. A note from Geertz informed the council that one resident, Mary Ann Dreibelbeis, visited city hall, saying she was considering moving her husband's grave because of sinking and washing away.
"We know we've had some drainage issues in low areas," City Manager Lawrence McNaul commented. He added he has consulted with Dean Wilkerson about tiling, but weather makes it difficult to get into all of the areas that need attention. "It would be a capital improvements project," said McNaul. "We've gotten more complaints about water than we have in the past."
Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath added that the weather hasn't been friendly for cemetery upkeep. "We just had the wettest year in history," Heath said. "It's in a very low location, and we'll always have issues there. Water goes downhill."
CAT-ASTROPHIC ISSUE
Two West Liberty women are asking the city to save the stray cat population.
Sheila Polman and LeAnn Sheldahl asked the council to look at city ordinance to see what can be done to protect feral felines. Polman said the strays keep the mouse population down, and catching the cats and releasing them to the wild would result in them becoming coyote food.
"I've saved seven cats myself," Polman told the council. "Please, don't just trap and release them somewhere. They're not going to live, and that really upsets us. I understand people may get upset with cat feces in their yards, but it's no worse than the large raccoon population."
The average cost of neutering a cat and administering the necessary shots is $85. "I think the biggest issue would be more monetary funds," Mayor Robert Hartman commented.
No action was taken.
NEW TRUCK APPROVED
West Liberty's Electric Department is in line for a new truck. In a letter to the council, Electric Superintendent Ed Tvrs said problems with the department's 2005 Chevy Silverado include a badly worn out seat, seat belts that don't always work, and a floorboard hole that has been patched with a metal stop sign, which the letter describes as a "very creative repair but not very acceptable."
"Due to the fact that it's a complete safety hazard and a driving wreck, we request to get it replaced," Tvrs told the council Tuesday night. "It probably should have been done years ago."
Tvrs, who only recently became Electric Superintendent, secured a $28,000 state bid for a new truck. The council unanimously approved proceeding with the purchase. The money isn't budgeted, but McNaul said it can be available with a budget amendment.
CABLE DOWN
The innovative repair of a floorboard hole described by Tvrs isn't the only example of a jury rigged solution in West Liberty. Council Member Diane Beranek reported that when a tree was taken down along Windus Street, a residential Mediacom line was left lying in the street. Apparently the tree had been the sole support of the line, Beranek said, so an enterprising resident laid boards along the line to protect it from traffic. McNaul said Mediacom intends to correct the matter Oct. 18.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
n The council approved payment of claims totaling $461,240.
n Zack Pillard was sworn in as a police officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.