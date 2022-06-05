The 13th annual Riverfront Car Show was held Sunday morning along the Mississippi River riverfront. Over 50 cars were displayed, including classic cars, street rods, trucks and motorcycles. The show benefited the Muscatine Diabetes Project.
Rods on the river
