September 9, 1942-July 12, 2020
CAPE CAROL — Rosalie Wagamon passed away on July 12, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida.
Rosalie was born on September 9, 1942, in Moline, Ill., to Benjamin and Gladys Dowis.
She graduated from United Township Highschool in East Moline, Ill., in 1960.
As a teenager, Rosalie was a model. She enjoyed this time in her life and retained that style and grace throughout her life.
She worked as a secretary for judges in Iowa at the Muscatine courthouse. It was during this time she met the love of her life, John Wagamon. They were married on November 7, 1968, in Muscatine, Iowa. Together they raised three loving children. Rosalie also worked as the manager of Sue’s Hallmark in Muscatine for many years until her retirement. During her retirement, she enjoyed being a part of her grandchildren's lives. Family was always important to Rosalie. She also enjoyed attending church, participating in a book club, and gardening.
Throughout her life, Rosalie worked tirelessly to change how autistic children were treated in school. She was instrumental in many reforms made in Iowa concerning autism.
Before Rosalie and her husband moved to Florida during their golden years, her older sister needed assistance due to a battle with cancer; Rosalie sacrificed and spent several years nursing her.
Rosalie will be greatly missed by not only her family but many dear friends she made during her lifetime.
Rosalie is survived by her sons, Michael, Muscatine, and Alan and wife, Vanessa, Cape Coral, Fla.; daughter, Elizabeth and husband, Mitch Gronewold, Blue Grass, Iowa; grandchildren, Nathan, Brock and Whitley and husband, Patrick; and great-grandchildren, Matthew and Rebekah.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; sisters, Beverly, Joyce and Patricia; and two brothers, Benjamin and Jim Dowis.
Fuller Metz Cremation & Funeral Services, 3740 Del Prado Blvd. S, Cape Coral, FL 33904. Tel: 239-312-9790; https://www.fullermetz.com/
