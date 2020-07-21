× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

September 9, 1942-July 12, 2020

CAPE CAROL — Rosalie Wagamon passed away on July 12, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida.

Rosalie was born on September 9, 1942, in Moline, Ill., to Benjamin and Gladys Dowis.

She graduated from United Township Highschool in East Moline, Ill., in 1960.

As a teenager, Rosalie was a model. She enjoyed this time in her life and retained that style and grace throughout her life.

She worked as a secretary for judges in Iowa at the Muscatine courthouse. It was during this time she met the love of her life, John Wagamon. They were married on November 7, 1968, in Muscatine, Iowa. Together they raised three loving children. Rosalie also worked as the manager of Sue’s Hallmark in Muscatine for many years until her retirement. During her retirement, she enjoyed being a part of her grandchildren's lives. Family was always important to Rosalie. She also enjoyed attending church, participating in a book club, and gardening.

Throughout her life, Rosalie worked tirelessly to change how autistic children were treated in school. She was instrumental in many reforms made in Iowa concerning autism.