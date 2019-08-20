November 4, 1925-August 18, 2019
MUSCATINE - Rose J. Rummery, 93, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Premier Estates.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Alex Kindred will officiate. Burial will immediately take place after the funeral in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church.
Rose was born on November 4, 1925, in Muscatine, the daughter of Alma Swanson Green. She married Kenneth D. Rummery on November 10, 1943, in Muscatine.
Rose was a member of the First Christian Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking and taking care of children.
Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Jim Rummery and wife, Mary, of Muscatine, Chris Rummery and wife, Robin, of Bellevue, and David Rummery; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by his parents; her husband in 2010; granddaughter; her brothers, Jim and John; and her sisters, Marie, Vera and Mary Belle.
