MUSCATINE, Iowa – Rosie Irene Bixby, 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2019, at Pearl Valley.
Graveside service will take place in Nichols Cemetery on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Rosie was born August 10, 1929, the daughter of John B. and Mary Ellen Ferrill Doak. She married William Bixby on October 25, 1949, in Muscatine.
She worked as a telephone operator at Northwestern Bell and then later worked at Muscatine General Hospital as a food service supervisor.
Rosie enjoyed being outdoors, walking and working with 4-H girls for the West Liberty fair. She also enjoyed crocheting.
Those left to honor her memory include two sons, William Bixby of Nichols and Mark Bixby and wife, Karen, of Nichols; one daughter, Penny Hansen and husband, Sonny, of New Boston, Illinois; six grandchildren, Lea Bixby, Dixon Bixby, Bridgette Wedekind and husband, Lance, Kristeen Nesbitt and husband Matt, Stace Freeze and husband Doug, and Anna Bixby; great-granddaughters, Kaelyn Wedekind, Delanie Freeze, Kennedy Freeze, and Madison Bixby; great- grandsons, Dayton Bixby, Jared Wedekind, Dallas Wakeland, Seth Wakeland, and Mason Bixby; two great-great-granddaughters; one step-great granddaughter, Chelsea; one step-great-grandson, Brodie; and her brother, John Doak of Muscatine.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William in November 13, 2015; two infant brothers; two infant sisters; and her sister, Norma.
