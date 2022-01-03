A total of 17 runners and walkers met at Dell Wagner’s house Jan.1st for the 19th annual New Year’s Day Fun Run/Walk. Those who participated were: Front row, left to right: Mia Pena, Chris Foxen. 2nd Row: Rob Morrison, Steve Hammann, Becky Hammann, Peggy Bailey, Paula Gillespie, Bill Ryan. 3rd Row: Kathy Kuhl, Rosie Kuhl, Gwen Kuhl, Tim Armstrong, Lee Juehring. Back Row: Charles Potter, John Kuhl, Dell Wagner. Not Pictured: Rick Pahl
Running in the new year
