MUSCATINE — For people thinking a White Christmas is fine but a White Halloween is going too far, the Salvation Army, 1000 Oregon St., is offering a safe and warm alternative to traditional trick-or-treating with inches of snow bearing down on the area.
As she was looking out the window Monday evening and watching the snow fall, Salvation Army youth sergeant major Mary Darnell thought the organization should offer an alternative to regular trick-or-treating. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there is a 30 percent chance of continued snowfall on Halloween on Thursday. Even if there is no snowfall, the high is projected to be 32 degrees with a low of 20.
“I get on Facebook,” she said. “I saw people saying they weren’t going to take their kids out because it’s going to be cold and snow.”
Although the event was set up on very short notice, the Salvation Army is able to offer hot cocoa, candy, popcorn and a variety of treats. Many of the treats are being donated by local businesses for the event. Darnell said the trick-or-treaters can walk around to different stations in the Salvation Army building to get treats.
The Salvation Army also invites people who were going to distribute candy to come down and help distribute candy at the event. Darnell said they could also donate some candy. She explained there is no way of telling how many guests will be at the event. She said the only other places she knew of that were holding indoors trick-or-treat events were some of the retirement homes in Fruitland.
Darnell said this is the first time she can remember when the Salvation Army had to open on Halloween because of snow. She also said this is the first year the Salvation Army had done anything to celebrate Halloween, and it is only because of the weather.
“We thought we needed to do something for the children,” she said.
She promises a warm, safe environment where children and their parents can go to have fun. The event will be held during the regular trick-or-treat hours of 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. She also said people can just show up to the event.
