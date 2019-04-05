U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will host a town meeting in Muscatine today at noon at West Middle School, 600 Kindler Ave. Sanders is seeking the Democratic nomination for the presidency in 2020. The event is free and open to the public. Entrance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
