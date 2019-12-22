Wrestling
Muskies seventh at Fort Madison: The Muscatine wrestling team placed seventh in the 18-team Fort Madison Invitational on Saturday.
Tim Nimely was the Muskies' top finisher, placing second at 170 pounds. Nimely, who recorded five wins in the two-day event, was pinned by Solon's Jax Flynn in the final in the 3 minutes, 3 seconds.
Louisa-Muscatine had a pair of third-place finishers in Chase Kruse (170) and Gabe Hayes (285).
Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the title with 487 points, followed by Dubuque Hempstead (421.5) and Fort Madison (421).
West Liberty goes 2-2 during Doug Phillipp Duels: The Comet wrestling team started the event, hosted by Cedar Rapids Xavier with two wins over Alburnett (58-24) and Anamosa (45-31), but dropped their final two to Marion (39-33) and Williamsburg (52-25).
Will Esmoil, ranked second in the 145-pound weight class in Class 2A by The Predicament, wrestled at 152 for the first two duals and 160 for the last two. He obtained wins over Arwin Betzer of Alburnett by pin in 49 seconds, Alex Casey of Anamosa by a 15-0 technical fall, Ben Gibson of Marion by pin in under a minute and Lucas Spratt of Williamsburg by fall in 1:57.
Kobe Simon, ranked second at 220, pinned Alburnett's Mason Olmstead in 47 seconds in his opener, scored an 18-1 technical fall over Anamosa's Cameron Hanson, a pin in 44 seconds against Cooper Spague of Marion and a 17-7 major decision in his final match against Williamsburg's Billy Grout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.