Adriann Koch, 3, of Fruitland, decorates a rock during Second Saturday in downtown Muscatine. Second Saturday is a once a month arts and music street festival held on the second Saturday of every month from May to October. The event aims to promote the arts and culture in Muscatine and to support downtown.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Marlee Buchan, 11, of Ankeny, paints during Second Saturday in downtown Muscatine.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
The band Van Britt performs during Second Saturday in downtown Muscatine.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Amanda Aguilar, of Muscatine, holds her daughter Jasmine Hagen, 1, as they watch Jasmine’s father, William, perform with the band Van Britt during Second Saturday in downtown Muscatine.
