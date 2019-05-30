The Muscatine Arts Council's Second Sunday Summer Concert Series kicks off June 9 with a performance by Dave Ellis & Friends, featuring Americana music, folk and classic rock.
All concerts will be held rain or shine beginning at 6 p.m. at the Musser Public Library, 408 E. 2nd St., overlooking the Mississippi River.
Other concerts in the series are:
July 14: Front Porch Pickers, old-time music
Aug. 11: Crusin', '60s and '70s classic rock
Sept. 8: Anson Brothers, acoustic blues
Oct. 13: BlueStem Trio, music from the American songbook. The October concert will begin at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.