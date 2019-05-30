The Muscatine Arts Council's Second Sunday Summer Concert Series kicks off June 9 with a performance by Dave Ellis & Friends, featuring Americana music, folk and classic rock.

All concerts will be held rain or shine beginning at 6 p.m. at the Musser Public Library, 408 E. 2nd St., overlooking the Mississippi River.

Other concerts in the series are:

July 14: Front Porch Pickers, old-time music

Aug. 11: Crusin', '60s and '70s classic rock

Sept. 8: Anson Brothers, acoustic blues

Oct. 13: BlueStem Trio, music from the American songbook. The October concert will begin at 4 p.m. 

