MUSCATINE — A prank by two freshmen at Muscatine High School Monday did not leave school officials thinking the pranksters had cat class or ha…
MUSCATINE – Muscatine residents should get ready for a fight — and a pretty delicious one at that!
Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.
MUSCATINE — When Muscatine Community College welcomed back many new and returning students, it also welcomed three new instructors: Tiffany Br…
Members of the Scott County Sex Offender Task Force held compliance checks of the county’s registered sex offenders from Aug. 29 through Sept.…
Although the scoreboard reflected something similar to the Muscatine football team's 63-14 loss to start the season, Week 2 marked a significa…
WAPELLO — A two-story house was significantly damaged Monday afternoon due to a fire, but the fire departments from Wapello, Columbus Junction…
A Letts man, who owns several buildings identified by Wapello city officials as dangerous, could be facing new criminal charges for failing to start repair work.
MUSCATINE — It was in the spirit of unity that Calvary Church has planned an African Barbecue event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 in Weed Park’s M…
WEST LIBERTY – One person was killed and two others -- one of whom is an 8-month-old -- were hospitalized after a car was hit by a train at Ea…