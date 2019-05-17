Senior Resources is excited to host its Annual Community Cook-Out Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.on Saturday, June 8.
Come enjoy an afternoon of food, music, games and fun to support the valuable programs provided by Senior Resources. Tickets are available now at Senior Resources or on the day of the event.
For more information, call Senior Resources at 563-263-7292.
