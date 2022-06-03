If you are interested in adopting her, please fill out an application, using the link below. Please specify which dog... View on PetFinder
Shelby
MUSCATINE — Former Muscatine resident Kyle Juszczyk had just graduated from high school in 2012 when he decided to become a national park rang…
After clinching a spot at the state tournament in back-to-back seasons — a program first — the Muscatine Muskies' season ended in the Class 3A quarterfinals, where top-ranked Valley outlasted MHS, 3-1.
'Bullets were literally flying everywhere': Witness describe Oklahoma shooting that left 1 dead, 7 injured
One person was killed and seven were injured in the shooting, including two juveniles, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.
The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp.
DURANT — The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of a man who was killed when a semi he was driving was struck by a train on May 13.
The Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church in Ames.
It took Class 5A fourth-ranked Muscatine six innings in Game 1 of Tuesday’s home doubleheader against No. 10 Pleasant Valley to get a run acro…
After 80 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of the first overtime saw the West Liberty and Nevada tied at two in the Class 1A state soccer quarterfinals, Jahsiah Galvan provided the Comets a game-winning PK in the opening minutes of the second OT.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Though a talented group graduated last summer for the Wilton High School softball team, making it back to the Class 2A state tournament is par…